Tenet (THC) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended September 2024, Tenet Healthcare (THC - Free Report) reported revenue of $5.12 billion, up 1.1% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $2.93, compared to $1.44 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.05 billion, representing a surprise of +1.48%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +25.75%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $2.33.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Tenet performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Operating revenues: $5.12 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $5.05 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +1.1%.
  • Net Operating revenues- Ambulatory Care: $1.14 billion compared to the $1.07 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +21% year over year.
  • Net Operating revenues- Hospital Operations and other: $3.98 billion compared to the $3.96 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +1.6% year over year.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Hospital Operations and other: $539 million compared to the $473.79 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Equity in earnings of unconsolidated affiliates: $62 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $64.09 million.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Ambulatory Care: $439 million versus $432.72 million estimated by two analysts on average.
View all Key Company Metrics for Tenet here>>>

Shares of Tenet have returned -16.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

