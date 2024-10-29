Dominion Energy Inc. ( D Quick Quote D - Free Report) is scheduled to release third-quarter 2024 results on Nov. 1, before market open. The company delivered a negative earnings surprise of 5.2% in the last reported quarter. Stay up-to-date with all quarterly releases: See Zacks Earnings Calendar. Let’s discuss the factors that are likely to be reflected in the upcoming quarterly results. Key Factors That Might Have Impacted D's Q3 Performance
Dominion Energy to Release Q3 Earnings: Here's What You Need to Know
Dominion Energy Inc. (D - Free Report) is scheduled to release third-quarter 2024 results on Nov. 1, before market open. The company delivered a negative earnings surprise of 5.2% in the last reported quarter.
Let’s discuss the factors that are likely to be reflected in the upcoming quarterly results.
Key Factors That Might Have Impacted D's Q3 Performance
Dominion Energy’s earnings are expected to have gained from regulated investments and higher sales volume. Economic development and population growth in Virginia and South Carolina are also likely to have bolstered earnings. Dominion Energy’s quarterly results are likely to gain from robust commercial load growth driven by data centers.
However, unfavorable weather patterns, including heavy rainfall, severe storms, along with hurricanes, affected some parts of Dominion Energy’s service territories during the third quarter. Customers had experienced power outages due to the company’s services being affected in those locations. These interruptions are likely to have had a negative impact on the company’s quarterly revenues.
Higher depreciation and amortization expenses and operations and maintenance expenses might have also negatively impacted the quarterly performance.
Q3 Expectations
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at 92 cents per share, implying a year-over-year increase of 19.5%.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pinned at $4.09 billion, indicating an increase of 7.3% from the year-ago reported number.
What Our Quantitative Model Predicts
Our proven model does not predict an earnings beat for Dominion Energy this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. That is not the case here, as you will see below.
Earnings ESP: The company’s Earnings ESP is 0.00%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.
Zacks Rank: Currently, Dominion Energy carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).
Stocks to Consider
Investors may consider the following players from the same industry as these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat this reporting cycle.
Eversource Energy (ES - Free Report) is likely to come up with an earnings beat when it reports third-quarter results on Nov. 4. It has an Earnings ESP of +6.00% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present.
ES’ long-term (three to five years) earnings growth rate is 5.63%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pinned at $1.02 per share.
Pinnacle West Capital (PNW - Free Report) is likely to come up with an earnings beat when it reports third-quarter results on Nov. 6. It has an Earnings ESP of +5.49% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pinned at $3.33 per share. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for sales is pegged at $1.68 billion, which implies a year-over-year increase of 2.4%.
Pampa Energia S.A. (PAM - Free Report) is likely to come up with an earnings beat when it reports third-quarter results on Nov. 6. It has an Earnings ESP of +18.36% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings has moved up 52.5% in the past 90 days. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for sales is pegged at $546.05 million, which implies a year-over-year increase of 15.2%.