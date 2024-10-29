PPL to Release Third-Quarter Earnings: Here's What You Need to Know

PPL Corporation ( PPL Quick Quote PPL - Free Report) is scheduled to release third-quarter 2024 results on Nov. 1, before market open. The company delivered an earnings surprise of 22.6% in the last reported quarter. Stay up-to-date with all quarterly releases: See Zacks Earnings Calendar. Let’s discuss the factors that are likely to be reflected in the upcoming quarterly results. Key Factors That Might Have Impacted PPL's Q3 Performance
Earnings are likely to have gained from its ongoing transmission investments and savings of operation and maintenance through its centralization efforts and asset optimization.
However, some of PPL’s customers experienced power outages due to the remnants of Tropical Storm Debby in August 2024. This is expected to have had a negative impact on the company’s third-quarter earnings. Increased depreciation expenses are also expected to have offset some positives in the to-be-reported quarter. Q3 Expectations
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at 39 cents per share, indicating a year-over-year decrease of 9.3%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pinned at $2.15 billion, implying a year-over-year improvement of 5.1%.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for total electricity delivered in Pennsylvania is pegged at 9,363.1 gigawatt-hour (GWh), in line with the year-ago figure. The consensus estimate for total electricity delivered in Kentucky is pinned at 7,945.04 GWh, which is nearly flat year over year. What Our Quantitative Model Predicts
Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for PPL this time around. The combination of a positive
Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. That is not the case here, as you will see below. Earnings ESP: The company’s Earnings ESP is -1.73%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter. Zacks Rank: Currently, PPL carries a Zacks Rank #3. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here. Stocks to Consider
Investors may consider the following players from the same
industry as these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat this reporting cycle. Eversource Energy ( ES Quick Quote ES - Free Report) is likely to come up with an earnings beat when it reports third-quarter results on Nov. 4. It has an Earnings ESP of +6.00% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present. ES’ long-term (three to five years) earnings growth rate is 5.63%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pinned at $1.02 per share. Pinnacle West Capital ( PNW Quick Quote PNW - Free Report) is likely to come up with an earnings beat when it reports third-quarter results on Nov. 6. It has an Earnings ESP of +5.49% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pinned at $3.33 per share. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for sales is pegged at $1.68 billion, which implies a year-over-year increase of 2.4%. Pampa Energia S.A. ( PAM Quick Quote PAM - Free Report) is likely to come up with an earnings beat when it reports third-quarter results on Nov. 6. It has an Earnings ESP of +18.36% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings has moved up 52.5% in the past 90 days. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for sales is pegged at $546.05 million, which implies a year-over-year increase of 15.2%.
Image: Bigstock
PPL to Release Third-Quarter Earnings: Here's What You Need to Know
PPL Corporation (PPL - Free Report) is scheduled to release third-quarter 2024 results on Nov. 1, before market open. The company delivered an earnings surprise of 22.6% in the last reported quarter.
Stay up-to-date with all quarterly releases: See Zacks Earnings Calendar.
Let’s discuss the factors that are likely to be reflected in the upcoming quarterly results.
Key Factors That Might Have Impacted PPL's Q3 Performance
Earnings are likely to have gained from its ongoing transmission investments and savings of operation and maintenance through its centralization efforts and asset optimization.
However, some of PPL’s customers experienced power outages due to the remnants of Tropical Storm Debby in August 2024. This is expected to have had a negative impact on the company’s third-quarter earnings.
Increased depreciation expenses are also expected to have offset some positives in the to-be-reported quarter.
Q3 Expectations
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at 39 cents per share, indicating a year-over-year decrease of 9.3%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pinned at $2.15 billion, implying a year-over-year improvement of 5.1%.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for total electricity delivered in Pennsylvania is pegged at 9,363.1 gigawatt-hour (GWh), in line with the year-ago figure. The consensus estimate for total electricity delivered in Kentucky is pinned at 7,945.04 GWh, which is nearly flat year over year.
What Our Quantitative Model Predicts
Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for PPL this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. That is not the case here, as you will see below.
Earnings ESP: The company’s Earnings ESP is -1.73%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.
PPL Corporation Price and EPS Surprise
PPL Corporation price-eps-surprise | PPL Corporation Quote
Zacks Rank: Currently, PPL carries a Zacks Rank #3. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
Stocks to Consider
Investors may consider the following players from the same industry as these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat this reporting cycle.
Eversource Energy (ES - Free Report) is likely to come up with an earnings beat when it reports third-quarter results on Nov. 4. It has an Earnings ESP of +6.00% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present.
ES’ long-term (three to five years) earnings growth rate is 5.63%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pinned at $1.02 per share.
Pinnacle West Capital (PNW - Free Report) is likely to come up with an earnings beat when it reports third-quarter results on Nov. 6. It has an Earnings ESP of +5.49% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pinned at $3.33 per share. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for sales is pegged at $1.68 billion, which implies a year-over-year increase of 2.4%.
Pampa Energia S.A. (PAM - Free Report) is likely to come up with an earnings beat when it reports third-quarter results on Nov. 6. It has an Earnings ESP of +18.36% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings has moved up 52.5% in the past 90 days. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for sales is pegged at $546.05 million, which implies a year-over-year increase of 15.2%.