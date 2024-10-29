We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Surging Earnings Estimates Signal Upside for Third Coast Bancshares (TCBX) Stock
Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. (TCBX - Free Report) could be a solid addition to your portfolio given a notable revision in the company's earnings estimates. While the stock has been gaining lately, the trend might continue since its earnings outlook is still improving.
The rising trend in estimate revisions, which is a result of growing analyst optimism on the earnings prospects of this company, should get reflected in its stock price. After all, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements. Our stock rating tool -- the Zacks Rank -- has this insight at its core.
The five-grade Zacks Rank system, which ranges from a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) to a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive externally-audited track record of outperformance, with Zacks #1 Ranked stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 2008.
For Third Coast Bancshares, strong agreement among the covering analysts in revising earnings estimates upward has resulted in meaningful improvement in consensus estimates for the next quarter and full year.
The chart below shows the evolution of forward 12-month Zacks Consensus EPS estimate:
Current-Quarter Estimate Revisions
The company is expected to earn $0.69 per share for the current quarter, which represents a year-over-year change of +21.05%.
Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for Third Coast Bancshares has increased 35.17% because two estimates have moved higher compared to no negative revisions.
Current-Year Estimate Revisions
For the full year, the company is expected to earn $2.46 per share, representing a year-over-year change of +24.24%.
In terms of estimate revisions, the trend for the current year also appears quite encouraging for Third Coast Bancshares. Over the past month, one estimate has moved higher compared to no negative revisions, helping the consensus estimate increase 5.42%.
Favorable Zacks Rank
The promising estimate revisions have helped Third Coast Bancshares earn a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). The Zacks Rank is a tried-and-tested rating tool that helps investors effectively harness the power of earnings estimate revisions and make the right investment decision. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
Our research shows that stocks with Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and 2 (Buy) significantly outperform the S&P 500.
Bottom Line
Third Coast Bancshares shares have added 22.5% over the past four weeks, suggesting that investors are betting on its impressive estimate revisions. So, you may consider adding it to your portfolio right away to benefit from its earnings growth prospects.