Republic Services (RSG) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates
For the quarter ended September 2024, Republic Services (RSG - Free Report) reported revenue of $4.08 billion, up 6.5% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.81, compared to $1.54 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.86% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.11 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.62, the EPS surprise was +11.73%.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how Republic Services performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
- Average yield: 4.6% compared to the 5.5% average estimate based on two analysts.
- Revenue- Environmental solutions: $479.60 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $458.05 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +13.1%.
- Revenue- Collection- Total: $2.74 billion versus $2.79 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +4.8% change.
- Revenue- Collection- Small-container: $1.21 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1.22 billion.
- Revenue- Collection- Large-container: $774.60 million compared to the $795.54 million average estimate based on two analysts.
- Revenue- Collection- Other: $18.40 million versus $19.40 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -3.2% change.
- Revenue- Other- Other non-core: $97.70 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $92.62 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +13.9%.
- Revenue- Environmental solutions, net: $464.70 million versus $451.02 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +14.8% change.
- Revenue- Transfer: $458.60 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $466.66 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +3.2%.
- Revenue- Landfill: $768.40 million versus $781.92 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +3.4% change.
- Revenue- Other- Recycling processing and commodity sales: $107.60 million compared to the $91.79 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +41% year over year.
- Revenue- Collection- Residential: $739.70 million compared to the $760.57 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +3% year over year.
Shares of Republic Services have returned -0.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.