Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Compared to Estimates, Medallion Financial (MFIN) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Read MoreHide Full Article

Medallion Financial (MFIN - Free Report) reported $53.32 million in revenue for the quarter ended September 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 0.4%. EPS of $0.37 for the same period compares to $0.48 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.84% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $52.88 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.36, the EPS surprise was +2.78%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Medallion Financial performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Write-down of loan collateral in process of foreclosure: -$0.02 million versus -$0.30 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Total other income (loss), net: $0.59 million versus $0.83 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Net Interest Income: $52.74 million compared to the $52.06 million average estimate based on two analysts.
View all Key Company Metrics for Medallion Financial here>>>

Shares of Medallion Financial have returned +12.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Medallion Financial Corp. (MFIN) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise