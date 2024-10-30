Back to top

TPG RE Finance Trust (TRTX) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended September 2024, TPG RE Finance Trust (TRTX - Free Report) reported revenue of $29.28 million, up 8.4% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.28, compared to -$1.33 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $39.86 million, representing a surprise of -26.53%. The company has not delivered EPS surprise, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.28.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how TPG RE Finance Trust performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Interest Income: $29.28 million versus $27.96 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Other income, net: $3.20 million versus $3.40 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Total other revenue: $10.86 million versus $11.90 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Revenue from real estate owned operations: $7.66 million compared to the $8.50 million average estimate based on two analysts.
Shares of TPG RE Finance Trust have returned -1.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

