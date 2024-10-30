Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Chipotle (CMG) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended September 2024, Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG - Free Report) reported revenue of $2.79 billion, up 13% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.27, compared to $0.23 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.82% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.82 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.25, the EPS surprise was +8.00%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Chipotle performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Company-operated restaurants at end of period: 3,615 compared to the 3,606 average estimate based on 11 analysts.
  • Comparable restaurant sales increase: 6% versus the 11-analyst average estimate of 6.4%.
  • Company-operated restaurants opened: 86 versus 76 estimated by six analysts on average.
  • Company-operated restaurants at beginning of period: 3,530 versus the four-analyst average estimate of 3,530.
  • Average restaurant sales - TTM: $3.18 million compared to the $3.35 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Revenues- Food and beverage: $2.78 billion versus $2.81 billion estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +13.1% change.
  • Revenues- Delivery service: $15.54 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $16.63 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -2.3%.
View all Key Company Metrics for Chipotle here>>>

Shares of Chipotle have returned +5.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (CMG) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise