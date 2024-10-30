We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Hamilton Insurance (HG) Stock Declines While Market Improves: Some Information for Investors
In the latest trading session, Hamilton Insurance (HG - Free Report) closed at $17.37, marking a -1.81% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.16%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.37%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.78%.
Shares of the provider of insurance and reinsurance services witnessed a loss of 8.53% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Finance sector with its loss of 4.84% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.67%.
Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Hamilton Insurance in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on November 6, 2024. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.69, reflecting a 68.29% increase from the same quarter last year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $515.96 million, indicating a 30.2% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.
For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $4.12 per share and a revenue of $2.32 billion, demonstrating changes of +68.85% and +47.77%, respectively, from the preceding year.
Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Hamilton Insurance. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 2.14% lower. Currently, Hamilton Insurance is carrying a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).
In terms of valuation, Hamilton Insurance is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 4.29. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 10.49.
The Insurance - Multi line industry is part of the Finance sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 92, this industry ranks in the top 37% of all industries, numbering over 250.
The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.