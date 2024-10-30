Back to top

Udemy (UDMY) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Udemy, Inc. (UDMY - Free Report) reported $195.42 million in revenue for the quarter ended September 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 5.8%. EPS of $0.07 for the same period compares to $0.05 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $192.5 million, representing a surprise of +1.52%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +600.00%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.01.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Udemy performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Enterprise Segment - Total Customers: 16,848 compared to the 17,011 average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Consumer Segment - Monthly average buyers: 1.31 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of 1.33 million.
  • Enterprise Segment - Annual Recurring Revenue: $504.60 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $511.04 million.
  • Revenue- Consumer: $69.30 million compared to the $67.43 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -8.4% year over year.
  • Revenue- Enterprise: $126.10 million compared to the $125.03 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +15.6% year over year.
Shares of Udemy have returned +11% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

