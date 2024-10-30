Back to top

BioMarin (BMRN) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (BMRN - Free Report) reported $745.74 million in revenue for the quarter ended September 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 28.3%. EPS of $0.91 for the same period compares to $0.46 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $706.95 million, representing a surprise of +5.49%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +16.67%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.78.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how BioMarin performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Royalty and other revenues: $11.87 million compared to the $10.30 million average estimate based on 11 analysts. The reported number represents a change of -9.1% year over year.
  • Revenues- Net product revenues: $733.87 million versus the 10-analyst average estimate of $698.26 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +29.1%.
  • Revenues- Net Product Revenues- VOXZOGO: $190 million versus the nine-analyst average estimate of $195.48 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +54.4%.
  • Revenues- Net Product Revenues- KUVAN: $28 million compared to the $26.40 million average estimate based on nine analysts. The reported number represents a change of -34.7% year over year.
  • Revenues- Net Product Revenues- ROCTAVIAN: $7 million compared to the $7.18 million average estimate based on eight analysts.
  • Revenues- Net Product Revenues- VIMIZIM: $178 million versus $183.21 million estimated by eight analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +12% change.
  • Revenues- Net Product Revenues- BRINEURA: $37 million versus $46.24 million estimated by eight analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -9.8% change.
  • Revenues- Net Product Revenues- NAGLAZYME: $132 million compared to the $115.28 million average estimate based on eight analysts. The reported number represents a change of +21.2% year over year.
  • Revenues- Net Product Revenues- PALYNZIQ: $91 million compared to the $89.95 million average estimate based on eight analysts. The reported number represents a change of +15.3% year over year.
Shares of BioMarin have returned -0.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

