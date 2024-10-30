Back to top

Community Healthcare Trust (CHCT) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Community Healthcare Trust (CHCT - Free Report) reported $29.64 million in revenue for the quarter ended September 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 3.1%. EPS of $0.55 for the same period compares to $0.11 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $29.06 million, representing a surprise of +2.01%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +5.77%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.52.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Community Healthcare Trust performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Rental income: $29.34 million compared to the $28.49 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +5.9% year over year.
  • Revenues- Other operating interest, net: $0.30 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $0.49 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -70.9%.
  • Net Earnings Per Share (Diluted): $0.04 compared to the $0.06 average estimate based on two analysts.
Shares of Community Healthcare Trust have returned -2.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

