Compared to Estimates, Mondelez (MDLZ) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended September 2024, Mondelez (MDLZ - Free Report) reported revenue of $9.2 billion, up 1.9% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.99, compared to $0.82 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.43% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $9.07 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.85, the EPS surprise was +16.47%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Mondelez performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Geographic Revenue- North America: $2.83 billion compared to the $2.72 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -0.7% year over year.
  • Geographic Revenue- Europe: $3.32 billion versus $3.27 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +7.7% change.
  • Geographic Revenue- AMEA: $1.85 billion versus $1.80 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +3.4% change.
  • Geographic Revenue- Latin America: $1.20 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $1.24 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -7.7%.
Shares of Mondelez have returned -5.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

