Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Compared to Estimates, Stag (STAG) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Read MoreHide Full Article

Stag Industrial (STAG - Free Report) reported $190.74 million in revenue for the quarter ended September 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 6.4%. EPS of $0.60 for the same period compares to $0.28 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $190.11 million, representing a surprise of +0.33%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +1.69%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.59.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Stag performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Rental income: $190.29 million compared to the $189.14 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +7% year over year.
  • Revenue- Other income: $0.45 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $0.40 million.
  • Net income per share- Diluted: $0.23 versus $0.17 estimated by three analysts on average.
View all Key Company Metrics for Stag here>>>

Shares of Stag have returned -4.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Stag Industrial, Inc. (STAG) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise