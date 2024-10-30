We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Compared to Estimates, Cheesecake Factory (CAKE) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics
Cheesecake Factory (CAKE - Free Report) reported $865.47 million in revenue for the quarter ended September 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 4.3%. EPS of $0.58 for the same period compares to $0.39 a year ago.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $866.02 million, representing a surprise of -0.06%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +23.40%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.47.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how Cheesecake Factory performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
- Comparable restaurant sales vs. prior year - The Cheesecake Factory: 1.6% compared to the 1% average estimate based on eight analysts.
- Number of company-owned restaurants - Total: 341 versus the eight-analyst average estimate of 344.
- Number of company-owned restaurants - The Cheesecake Factory: 215 versus 216 estimated by eight analysts on average.
- Comparable restaurant sales vs. prior year - North Italia: 2% versus 1.9% estimated by eight analysts on average.
- Number of international-licensed restaurants - The Cheesecake Factory: 34 compared to the 34 average estimate based on seven analysts.
- Number of company-owned restaurants - North Italia: 39 compared to the 40 average estimate based on seven analysts.
- Number of company-owned restaurants - Other: 41 compared to the 43 average estimate based on six analysts.
- Number of company-owned restaurants - Other FRC: 46 versus the six-analyst average estimate of 45.
- Revenues- North Italia: $71.88 million compared to the $74.22 million average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of +15.2% year over year.
- Revenues- The Cheesecake Factory restaurants: $647.75 million versus $644.74 million estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +3.1% change.
- Revenues- Other: $78.86 million versus $79.74 million estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -2.7% change.
- Revenues- Other FRC: $66.98 million versus $67.64 million estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +14.2% change.
Shares of Cheesecake Factory have returned +6.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.