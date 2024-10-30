Back to top

Compared to Estimates, UMB (UMBF) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

UMB Financial (UMBF - Free Report) reported $412.72 million in revenue for the quarter ended September 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 14%. EPS of $2.25 for the same period compares to $2.02 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $398.83 million, representing a surprise of +3.48%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +4.17%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $2.16.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how UMB performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Efficiency Ratio (GAAP): 61.7% versus 61.9% estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Net interest margin (FTE): 2.5% versus 2.5% estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Average Balance - Total earning assets: $41.02 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $40.40 billion.
  • Net loan charge-offs (recoveries) as a % of total average loans: 0.1% versus 0.2% estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Total noninterest income: $158.74 million versus $144.87 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Net interest income (FTE): $253.98 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $253.95 million.
  • Net Interest Income: $247.38 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $248.53 million.
  • Trading and investment banking: $7.12 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $5.25 million.
  • Bankcard fees: $22.39 million versus $21.55 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Noninterest income- Other: $16.27 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $11.78 million.
  • Service charges on deposit accounts: $20.09 million versus $22.19 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Brokerage fees: $15.75 million versus $14.08 million estimated by two analysts on average.
View all Key Company Metrics for UMB here>>>

Shares of UMB have returned +1.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

