Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Littelfuse (LFUS) Q3 Earnings

For the quarter ended September 2024, Littelfuse (LFUS - Free Report) reported revenue of $567.39 million, down 6.5% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $2.71, compared to $2.97 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $557.98 million, representing a surprise of +1.69%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +30.29%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $2.08.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Littelfuse performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Sales- Industrial: $91.82 million compared to the $80.60 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +6.6% year over year.
  • Net Sales- Electronics: $304.19 million versus $305.35 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -11.6% change.
  • Net Sales- Transportation: $171.38 million compared to the $172.47 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -3.2% year over year.
  • Operating income / (loss)- Electronic: $48.89 million versus $49.36 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Operating income / (loss)- Industrial: $17.71 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $10.01 million.
  • Operating income / (loss)- Transportation: $23.49 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $15.38 million.
Shares of Littelfuse have returned -4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

