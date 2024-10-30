Back to top

CareTrust REIT (CTRE) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended September 2024, CareTrust REIT (CTRE - Free Report) reported revenue of $77.38 million, up 38.5% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.38, compared to $0.08 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +4.40% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $74.12 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.38, the company has not delivered EPS surprise.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how CareTrust REIT performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Rental income: $57.15 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $56.94 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +11.6%.
  • Interest and other income: $20.23 million compared to the $14.12 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +334.2% year over year.
  • Net Earnings Per Share (Diluted): $0.21 versus $0.29 estimated by three analysts on average.
Shares of CareTrust REIT have returned +1.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

