Modine (MOD) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended September 2024, Modine (MOD - Free Report) reported revenue of $658 million, up 6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.97, compared to $0.89 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $644.74 million, representing a surprise of +2.06%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +4.30%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.93.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Modine performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Sales- Climate Solutions: $366.40 million compared to the $346.16 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Net Sales- Corporate and eliminations: -$5.90 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of -$4.80 million.
  • Net Sales- Performance Technologies: $297.50 million compared to the $298.39 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Climate Solutions: $78.80 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $66.70 million.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Corporate and eliminations: -$20 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of -$13.35 million.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Performance Technologies: $41 million compared to the $40.85 million average estimate based on two analysts.
Shares of Modine have returned -1.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

