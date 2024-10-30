Back to top

IPG (IPGP) Q3 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

For the quarter ended September 2024, IPG Photonics (IPGP - Free Report) reported revenue of $233.14 million, down 22.7% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.29, compared to $1.16 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $224.85 million, representing a surprise of +3.69%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +70.59%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.17.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how IPG performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Sales by Product- High-Power Continuous Wave ('CW') Lasers: $81.33 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $71.08 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -32%.
  • Sales by Product- Medium-Power CW Lasers: $15.11 million compared to the $14.35 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -27.8% year over year.
  • Sales by Product- Other Revenue including Amplifiers, Service, Parts, Accessories and Change in Deferred Revenue: $57.79 million compared to the $66.88 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -18.8% year over year.
  • Sales by Product- Quasi-Continuous Wave ('QCW') Lasers: $10.18 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $9.27 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -6.2%.
  • Sales by Product- Laser and Non-Laser Systems: $35.27 million compared to the $34.40 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -5.9% year over year.
  • Sales by Product- Pulsed Lasers: $33.47 million versus $32.82 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -19.2% change.
View all Key Company Metrics for IPG here>>>

Shares of IPG have returned +6.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

