Skyward (SKWD) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended September 2024, Skyward Specialty Insurance (SKWD - Free Report) reported revenue of $300.89 million, up 25.8% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.71, compared to $0.65 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $292.43 million, representing a surprise of +2.89%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +10.94%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.64.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Skyward performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Expense ratio: 28.9% versus the six-analyst average estimate of 29.5%.
  • Loss ratio: 63.3% compared to the 64% average estimate based on six analysts.
  • Combined ratio: 92.2% compared to the 93.4% average estimate based on six analysts.
  • Revenues- Net investment income: $19.52 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $19 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +49.1%.
  • Revenues- Net earned premiums: $269.56 million compared to the $271.22 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +18.7% year over year.
  • Revenues- Commission and fee income: $1.82 million versus $2.25 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -12.8% change.
Shares of Skyward have returned +12.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

