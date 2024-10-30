Back to top

Provident Financial (PFS) Q3 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

Provident Financial (PFS - Free Report) reported $210.56 million in revenue for the quarter ended September 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 82.2%. EPS of $0.36 for the same period compares to $0.38 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $211.25 million, representing a surprise of -0.33%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -21.74%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.46.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Provident Financial performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Efficiency Ratio: 57.2% versus 56.9% estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Net Interest Margin: 3.3% compared to the 3.4% average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Total Non-Interest Income: $26.86 million versus $26.19 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Net Interest Income: $183.70 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $185.04 million.
View all Key Company Metrics for Provident Financial here>>>

Shares of Provident Financial have returned +4.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

