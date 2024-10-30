Back to top

Compared to Estimates, Alignment Healthcare (ALHC) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Alignment Healthcare (ALHC - Free Report) reported $692.43 million in revenue for the quarter ended September 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 51.6%. EPS of -$0.14 for the same period compares to -$0.19 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +4.50% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $662.62 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.14, the company has not delivered EPS surprise.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Alignment Healthcare performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Medical Benefit Ratio: 88.4% versus 88.3% estimated by five analysts on average.
  • Health Plan Membership - Ending: 182,300 compared to the 176,991 average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Revenues- Other: $7.94 million compared to the $6.30 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +22.6% year over year.
  • Revenues- Earned premiums: $684.50 million versus $657.27 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +52% change.
Shares of Alignment Healthcare have returned -2.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

