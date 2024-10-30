For the quarter ended September 2024, AtriCure (
AtriCure (ATRC) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates
For the quarter ended September 2024, AtriCure (ATRC - Free Report) reported revenue of $115.91 million, up 17.9% over the same period last year. EPS came in at -$0.17, compared to -$0.20 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of +2.95% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $112.59 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.20, the EPS surprise was +15.00%.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how AtriCure performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
- United States Revenue- Pain management: $16.31 million versus $14.66 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +29.6% change.
- International Revenue- Pain management: $1.59 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.10 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +190.7%.
- United States Revenue- Total ablation: $58.03 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $56.25 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +17.7%.
- International Revenue- Total ablation: $11.88 million compared to the $12.04 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +17.2% year over year.
- United States Revenue- Total: $95.45 million versus $92.83 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +16.8% change.
- International Revenue- Appendage management: $8.58 million versus $7.77 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +32.7% change.
- United States Revenue- Open ablation: $30.60 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $30.07 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +18.4%.
- International Revenue- Open ablation: $8.61 million compared to the $9.16 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +7.5% year over year.
- United States Revenue- Minimally invasive ablation: $11.12 million compared to the $11.52 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +2.1% year over year.
- International Revenue- Minimally invasive ablation: $1.68 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.79 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +6.5%.
- United States Revenue- Appendage management: $37.42 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $36.58 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +15.6%.
- International Revenue- Total: $20.46 million versus $19.82 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +23.3% change.
Shares of AtriCure have returned +2.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.