10x Genomics (TXG) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

10x Genomics (TXG - Free Report) reported $151.65 million in revenue for the quarter ended September 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 1.3%. EPS of -$0.30 for the same period compares to -$0.51 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.02% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $151.62 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.34, the EPS surprise was +11.76%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how 10x Genomics performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Consumables: $126.20 million versus $131.27 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +10.3% change.
  • Revenues- Instruments: $19.06 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $24.86 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -45.5%.
  • Revenues- Services: $6.39 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $5.98 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +47.7%.
  • Revenues- Consumables- Spatial: $29.67 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $30.98 million.
  • Revenues- Instruments- Spatial: $11.42 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $15.62 million.
  • Revenues- Consumables- Chromium: $96.54 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $100.29 million.
  • Revenues- Instruments- Chromium: $7.64 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $9.25 million.
Shares of 10x Genomics have returned -29.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

