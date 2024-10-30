Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Compared to Estimates, Varonis (VRNS) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Varonis Systems (VRNS - Free Report) reported $148.07 million in revenue for the quarter ended September 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 21.1%. EPS of $0.10 for the same period compares to $0.08 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $141.75 million, representing a surprise of +4.46%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +42.86%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.07.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Varonis performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Annual Recurring Revenues: $610 million compared to the $604.21 million average estimate based on six analysts.
  • Revenues- Maintenance and Services: $21.51 million compared to the $22.31 million average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of -12.7% year over year.
  • Revenues- Term license subscriptions: $68.75 million versus $54.92 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Revenues- SaaS: $57.81 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $64.99 million.
Shares of Varonis have returned +1.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

