Compared to Estimates, First Commonwealth Financial (FCF) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

First Commonwealth Financial (FCF - Free Report) reported $121.21 million in revenue for the quarter ended September 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 1.1%. EPS of $0.31 for the same period compares to $0.39 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $118.4 million, representing a surprise of +2.38%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -13.89%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.36.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how First Commonwealth Financial performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Core Efficiency Ratio: 56.7% compared to the 56.3% average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Net interest margin (FTE): 3.6% compared to the 3.6% average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Total Interest-Earning Assets (FTE): $10.83 billion versus $10.72 billion estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Total Non-Interest Income: $24.70 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $22.30 million.
  • Gain on sale of mortgage loans: $1.15 million versus $1.94 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Gain on sale of other loans and assets: $2.58 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1.24 million.
  • Net Interest Income: $96.52 million versus $95.65 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Card-related interchange income: $4.14 million compared to the $3.86 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Net interest income, (FTE): $96.86 million versus $97 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Trust income: $3.24 million versus $2.98 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Service charges on deposit accounts: $5.84 million versus $5.83 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Insurance and retail brokerage commissions: $2.66 million versus $2.90 million estimated by two analysts on average.
View all Key Company Metrics for First Commonwealth Financial here>>>

Shares of First Commonwealth Financial have returned -0.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

