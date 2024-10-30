Unum (UNM) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Unum (
UNM Quick Quote UNM - Free Report) reported $3.22 billion in revenue for the quarter ended September 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 3%. EPS of $2.13 for the same period compares to $1.94 a year ago.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of -1.03% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.25 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $2.09, the EPS surprise was +1.91%.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how Unum performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
Shares of Unum have returned +4.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.
- Other Expense Ratio - Unum US Group Life and Accidental Death & Dismemberment: 12.1% versus 12.4% estimated by 10 analysts on average.
- Other Expense Ratio - Colonial Life Segment: 19.6% compared to the 19.3% average estimate based on 10 analysts.
- Benefit Ratio - Colonial Life Segment: 47.6% versus the 10-analyst average estimate of 47.8%.
- Other Expense Ratio - Unum US Supplemental and Voluntary: 21.8% versus 21.8% estimated by 10 analysts on average.
- Revenue- Other income: $73.30 million versus the 11-analyst average estimate of $72.79 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +2.4%.
- Revenue- Net investment income: $527.80 million versus the 11-analyst average estimate of $534.05 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +0.3%.
- Adjusted Operating Revenue- Unum US Group Disability- Premium Income- Total: $793.40 million versus $806.70 million estimated by 11 analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +2.4% change.
- Adjusted Operating Revenue- Unum US Group Disability- Net Investment Income: $78.70 million compared to the $80.02 million average estimate based on 11 analysts. The reported number represents a change of -6.5% year over year.
- Adjusted Operating Revenue- Unum US Group Disability- Other Income: $58.60 million compared to the $56.30 million average estimate based on 11 analysts. The reported number represents a change of +13.4% year over year.
- Adjusted Operating Revenue- Unum US Group Disability- Total: $930.70 million versus $943.02 million estimated by 11 analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +2.2% change.
- Adjusted Operating Revenue- Unum US Group Life and Accidental Death & Dismemberment- Total Premium Income: $494.90 million versus $496.17 million estimated by 11 analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +6% change.
- Adjusted Operating Revenue- Unum US Group Life and Accidental Death & Dismemberment- Net Investment Income: $22.10 million versus the 11-analyst average estimate of $23.01 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -6.8%.
