Werner (WERN) Q3 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

Werner Enterprises (WERN - Free Report) reported $745.7 million in revenue for the quarter ended September 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 8.8%. EPS of $0.15 for the same period compares to $0.42 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $787.48 million, representing a surprise of -5.31%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -31.82%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.22.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Werner performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Truckload Transportation Services - Operating Ratio: 95.9% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 95.8%.
  • Revenues- Werner Logistics: $206.77 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $222.59 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -10.2%.
  • Revenues- Truckload Transportation Services- Trucking fuel surcharge revenues: $62.75 million versus $73.99 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -24.2% change.
  • Revenues- Truckload Transportation Services- Non-trucking and other: $10.19 million versus $10.03 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +39.8% change.
  • Revenues- Other: $18.70 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $16.82 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -2.7%.
  • Revenues- Truckload Transportation Services: $522.80 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $548.97 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -8.6%.
  • Revenues- Truckload Transportation Services- Trucking revenues, net of fuel surcharge: $449.86 million versus $467.28 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -6.7% change.
Shares of Werner have returned -1.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

