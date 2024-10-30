Back to top

Compared to Estimates, Electronic Arts (EA) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended September 2024, Electronic Arts (EA - Free Report) reported revenue of $2.08 billion, up 14.2% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $2.15, compared to $1.46 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +2.40% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.03 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $2.03, the EPS surprise was +5.91%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Electronic Arts performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Bookings: $2.08 billion compared to the $2.03 billion average estimate based on seven analysts.
  • Net revenue by composition- Live services and other - Non-GAAP (Net Bookings): $1.25 billion versus $1.07 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +10.5% change.
  • Net revenue by composition- Full game downloads - Non-GAAP (Net Bookings): $832 million versus $501.90 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +124.9% change.
  • Net revenue by composition- Packaged goods - Non-GAAP (Net Bookings): $545 million compared to the $379.53 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +69.8% year over year.
Shares of Electronic Arts have returned +0.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

