Image: Bigstock

New Strong Sell Stocks for October 30th

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (AMR - Free Report) is a mining company with operations principally in Virginia and West Virginia. The Zacks Consesnsus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 32.1% downward over the last 60 days.

Astronics (ATRO - Free Report) is a manufacturer of specialized lighting and electronics for the cockpit, cabin and exteriors of military, commercial transport and private business jet aircraft. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 8.3% downward over the last 60 days.

Archer Daniels Midland (ADM - Free Report) this Illinois-based company is one of the leading producers of food and beverage ingredients as well as goods made from various agricultural products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised almost 5.7% downward over the last 60 days.

