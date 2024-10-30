First Solar, Inc. ( FSLR Quick Quote FSLR - Free Report) reported third-quarter 2024 earnings of $2.91 per share, which were up 16.4% from the prior-year quarter’s figure of $2.50. However, the bottom line missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.10 by 6.1%. The year-over-year improvement in the bottom line can be attributed to solid sales and gross profit growth from the prior-year quarter. Find the latest EPS estimates and surprises on Zacks Earnings Calendar. FSLR’s Sales Update
First Solar's Q3 Earnings Miss Estimates, '24 Sales View Revised
First Solar, Inc. (FSLR - Free Report) reported third-quarter 2024 earnings of $2.91 per share, which were up 16.4% from the prior-year quarter’s figure of $2.50. However, the bottom line missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.10 by 6.1%.
The year-over-year improvement in the bottom line can be attributed to solid sales and gross profit growth from the prior-year quarter.
Find the latest EPS estimates and surprises on Zacks Earnings Calendar.
FSLR’s Sales Update
First Solar’s third-quarter net sales were $887.7 million, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.07 billion by 17%. The top line, however, improved 10.8% from the year-ago quarter’s $801.1 million.
The year-over-year top-line improvement was driven by an increase in the volume of modules sold to third parties and termination payments of $72.3 million associated with certain customer contract terminations in the United States and India.
Operational Highlights of FSLR
In the third quarter, the company’s gross profit was $445.3 million, which improved a solid 18.4% from $376.2 million in the year-ago quarter. The improvement can be attributed to termination payments associated with certain customer contract terminations in the United States and India and a higher sales mix of modules qualifying for the advanced manufacturing production credit under Section 45X of the IRC.
Total operating expenses increased 19.2% year over year to $123.3 million due to significantly higher research and development expenses and production start-up expenses.
FSLR reported an operating income of $322 million compared with $273 million in the year-ago quarter.
Financial Performance of First Solar
First Solar had $1.01 billion in cash and cash equivalents as of Sept. 30, 2024, down from $1.95 billion as of Dec. 31, 2023.
The long-term debt totaled $373.3 million as of the same date compared with $464.1 million as of Dec. 31, 2023.
The company’s cash flow from operating activities amounted to $407 million at the end of the third quarter compared with $41.2 million in the prior year.
First Solar’s 2024 Guidance
First Solar updated its 2024 guidance. FSLR now expects to generate earnings in the range of $13.00-$13.50 per share, which is narrower than its prior guidance of $13-$14. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at $13.34 per share, higher than the midpoint of the company’s new guided range.
FSLR reduced its sales guidance to $4.10-$4.25 billion from the prior range of $4.40-$4.60 billion. The Zacks Consensus Estimate is pegged at $4.43 billion, higher than the company’s guided range.
First Solar now expects gross profit to be in the band of $1.95-$2.00 billion compared with the earlier guided range of $2.00-$2.10 billion. Its operating income is now anticipated to be in the $1.48-$1.54 billion range, lower than the earlier guidance of $1.50-1.60 billion.
The company now expects module shipments to be in the band of 14.2-14.6 gigawatts (GW), lower than earlier guided range of 15.6-16.3 GW. First Solar expects its capital expenditure to be in the range of $1.55-$1.65 billion, lower than the prior guidance of $1.80-$2.00 billion.
FSLR’s Zacks Rank
First Solar currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
A Recent Solar Release
Enphase Energy, Inc. (ENPH - Free Report) reported third-quarter 2024 adjusted earnings of 65 cents per share, reflecting a 36.3% decline from $1.02 reported in the prior-year quarter. The bottom line also lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 78 cents per share by 16.7%.
Enphase Energy’s revenues of $380.9 million missed the consensus estimate of $391 million by 2.6%. The top line also declined 30.9% from the prior-year quarter’s figure of $551.1 million.
Upcoming Solar Releases
SolarEdge Technologies (SEDG - Free Report) is set to report third-quarter results on Nov. 6, after market close. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for SolarEdge Technologies’ third-quarter loss is pegged at $1.55 per share.
The consensus estimate for SEDG’s sales is pegged at $269.3 million, which indicates a decline of 62.9% from the prior-year quarter’s figure.
Sunrun (RUN - Free Report) is slated to report third-quarter 2024 results on Nov. 7, after market close. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for RUN’s third-quarter loss is pegged at 16 cents per share.
The consensus estimate for RUN’s sales is pegged at $560.6 million, which indicates a decline of 0.5% from the prior-year quarter’s figure.