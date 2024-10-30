Back to top

Company News for Oct 30, 2024

  • Corning Incorporated ((GLW - Free Report) ) shares rose 4.7% after reporting third-quarter 2024 earnings of $0.54 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.52 per share. 
  • Shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. ((CVLT - Free Report) ) surged 24% after reporting third-quarter 2024 earnings of $0.83 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.75 per share.
  • Xerox Holdings Corporation ((XRX - Free Report) ) shares plunged 17.4% after reporting third-quarter 2024 earnings of $0.25 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.53 per share.
  • D.R. Horton, Inc. ((DHI - Free Report) ) shares fell 7.2% after reporting fourth-quarter fiscal 2024 earnings of $3.92 per share, lagging the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.20 per share.

