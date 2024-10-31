We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
EQT Divests Remaining Stake in Pennsylvania Natural Gas Assets
EQT Corporation (EQT - Free Report) has announced the sale of the remaining interest in its non-operated natural gas assets in northeast Pennsylvania. The company is reportedly selling its interest to Equinor ASA (EQNR - Free Report) in a cash transaction worth $1.25 billion. The announcement came just a few months after EQT sold a 40% interest in the assets to EQNR in lieu of the latter's onshore asset in the Appalachian basin and $500 million in cash.
EQT’s Debt Burden
EQT has mentioned that it will be using the cash proceeds from this transaction to reduce the debt associated with its acquisition of Equitrans Midstream. The $14 billion acquisition added more than 2,000 miles of pipelines, significantly expanding EQT’s portfolio of assets. However, it also saddled the natural gas producer with a huge debt burden. As of Sept. 30, 2024, EQT’s total debt amounted to $13.8 billion, indicating a substantial increase from $5.8 billion recorded at the end of 2023.
Equinor’s Portfolio Expansion
After the closure of the deal, Equinor shall own a 40.7% working interest in the natural gas assets. These assets, located in the prolific Marcellus shale in the United States, are expected to increase EQNR’s total production by adding 80,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day to its short-term U.S. production.
