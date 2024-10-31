NiSource ( NI Quick Quote NI - Free Report) reported third-quarter 2024 operating earnings per share (EPS) of 20 cents, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 14 cents by 42.9%. The bottom line increased 5.3% from the year-ago recorded figure of 19 cents. On a GAAP basis, the company reported an EPS of 19 cents compared with 17 cents in the prior-year quarter. Stay up-to-date with all quarterly releases: See Zacks Earnings Calendar. Total Revenues
NiSource Q3 Earnings Surpass Estimates, Revenues Miss
NiSource (NI - Free Report) reported third-quarter 2024 operating earnings per share (EPS) of 20 cents, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 14 cents by 42.9%. The bottom line increased 5.3% from the year-ago recorded figure of 19 cents.
On a GAAP basis, the company reported an EPS of 19 cents compared with 17 cents in the prior-year quarter.
Total Revenues
Operating revenues of $1.08 billion missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.094 billion by 1.6%. However, the top line increased 3.8% from the prior-year figure of $1.04 billion.
Highlights of the Release
Total operating expenses amounted to $858 million, up 8% from the year-ago level of $794.4 million.
Operating income totaled $218.3 million, down 6.3% from the year-ago figure of $233 million.
Total gas distribution in Sales and Transportation was recorded at 96 Million British Thermal Units per day (MMDth), up 3.2% from the prior-year quarter’s 93 MMDth.
Total electric sales were recorded at 4,558.1 gigawatt-hours (GWh), up 4.2% from the prior-year quarter’s 4,375.4 GWh.
Financial Update
NiSource's cash and cash equivalents as of Sept. 30, 2024, were $0.126 billion compared with $2.25 billion as of Dec. 31, 2023.
Long-term debts (excluding those due within a year) as of Sept. 30, 2024, were $12.09 billion compared with $11.06 billion as of Dec. 31, 2023.
Net cash flows from operating activities in the first nine months of 2024 were $1.24 billion compared with $1.54 billion in the year-ago period.
Guidance
The company continues to expect 2024 non-GAAP earnings in the band of $1.70-1.74 per share. The Zacks Consensus Estimate is pegged at $1.73 per share, higher than the midpoint of the company’s guided range.
NI expects to witness a CAGR of 6-8% for earnings through 2029. It expects capital expenditures of $19.3 billion for the 2025-2029 period. The new base capital expenditure plan is nearly $2.9 billion bigger than the prior five-year plan.
Zacks Rank
NiSource currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
