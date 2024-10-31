Exelon Corporation’s ( EXC Quick Quote EXC - Free Report) third-quarter 2024 earnings of 71 cents per share surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 67 cents by 5.9%. Earnings also increased from the year-ago level of 67 cents. Higher distribution earnings, distribution rate base and strong return on regulatory assets boosted earnings. On a GAAP basis, earnings were 70 cents per share on par with the year-ago quarter. Total Revenues of Exelon
Exelon's Q3 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates, to Invest $34.5B
Exelon Corporation’s (EXC - Free Report) third-quarter 2024 earnings of 71 cents per share surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 67 cents by 5.9%. Earnings also increased from the year-ago level of 67 cents. Higher distribution earnings, distribution rate base and strong return on regulatory assets boosted earnings.
On a GAAP basis, earnings were 70 cents per share on par with the year-ago quarter.
Total Revenues of Exelon
Exelon reported revenues of $6.15 billion, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $6.06 billion by 1.4%. The top line was 2.9% higher than the year-ago figure of $5.98 billion.
Highlights of Exelon Q3 Release
On Sept. 20, 2024, Delmarva Power & Light (“DPL”) filed an application with the DEPSC to increase its annual natural gas rates by $36 million, reflecting an ROE of 10.65%. DPL currently expects a decision in the first quarter of 2026.
Due to revenue decoupling, Exelon’s distribution earnings were not affected by actual weather or customer usage patterns.
Exelon's total operating expenses increased 2.14% year over year to $4.96 billion.
Operating income amounted to $1.19 billion, up 6.5% year over year.
Interest expenses totaled $496 million, up 13.5% from the year-ago quarter’s level.
In the quarter, the company issued new debts worth $750 million, the proceeds from the issue will be utilized to repay existing indebtedness and for general corporate purposes.
EXC’s Financial Highlights
Cash and cash equivalents totaled $616 million as of Sept. 30, 2024, compared with $445 million as of Dec. 31, 2023.
Long-term debt was $43.7 billion as of Sept. 30, 2024, compared with $39.7 billion as of Dec. 31, 2023.
Cash provided by operating activities in the first nine months of 2024 totaled $4.14 billion compared with $3.29 billion in the year-ago period.
Guidance for Exelon
Exelon expects earnings in the range of $2.40-$2.50 per share for 2024. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same is pinned at $2.44 per share, lower than the midpoint of the company’s guided range. The company also reaffirms its adjusted (non-GAAP) operating EPS compounded annual growth target of 5-7% through 2027.
Exelon will be making $34.5 billion of critical investments in its energy infrastructure in the 2024-2027 period.
Zacks Rank of Exelon
Exelon has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) at present.
