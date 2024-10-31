Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Monolithic (MPWR) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Read MoreHide Full Article

Monolithic Power (MPWR - Free Report) reported $620.12 million in revenue for the quarter ended September 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 30.6%. EPS of $4.06 for the same period compares to $3.08 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $600.1 million, representing a surprise of +3.34%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +2.53%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $3.96.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Monolithic performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Enterprise Data: $184.46 million compared to the $213.70 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +86.4% year over year.
  • Revenue- Storage and Computing: $143.99 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $146.31 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +11.2%.
  • Revenue- Industrial: $44.04 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $36.75 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +4.5%.
  • Revenue- Automotive: $111.34 million versus $98.03 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +17% change.
  • Revenue- Consumer: $64.40 million compared to the $50.40 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +3.3% year over year.
  • Revenue- Communication: $71.88 million compared to the $52.80 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +53.6% year over year.
View all Key Company Metrics for Monolithic here>>>

Shares of Monolithic have returned +4.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (MPWR) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise