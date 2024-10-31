Back to top

Cognizant (CTSH) Q3 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

For the quarter ended September 2024, Cognizant (CTSH - Free Report) reported revenue of $5.04 billion, up 3% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.25, compared to $1.16 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.82% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.14, the EPS surprise was +9.65%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Cognizant performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Financial services: $1.49 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1.49 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +0.8%.
  • Revenue- Communications, Media and Technology: $816 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $843 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -3.7%.
  • Revenue- Products and Resources: $1.23 billion compared to the $1.21 billion average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +5% year over year.
  • Revenue- Health Sciences: $1.51 billion versus $1.46 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +7.8% change.
Shares of Cognizant have returned -0.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

