Clorox (CLX) Q1 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended September 2024, Clorox (CLX - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.76 billion, up 27.1% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.86, compared to $0.49 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.63 billion, representing a surprise of +8.13%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +36.76%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.36.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Clorox performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Organic Sales Growth: 27% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 22.4%.
  • Organic Revenue Growth - Health and Wellness: 38% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 27%.
  • Organic Revenue Growth - International: -4% compared to the 13% average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Organic Revenue Growth - Lifestyle: 40% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 26.5%.
  • Organic Revenue Growth - Household: 38% compared to the 23.5% average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Net Revenue- Health and Wellness: $698 million versus $632.53 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +38.5% change.
  • Net Revenue- International: $259 million compared to the $249.18 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -4.1% year over year.
  • Net Revenue- Lifestyle: $320 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $283.50 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +39.7%.
  • Net Revenue- Household: $447 million versus $406.38 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +37.5% change.
  • Income before income taxes- Health and Wellness: $235 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $167.51 million.
  • Income before income taxes- Corporate and Other: -$64 million versus -$59.01 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Income before income taxes- International: $35 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $33.72 million.
View all Key Company Metrics for Clorox here>>>

Shares of Clorox have returned -5.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

