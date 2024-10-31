Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Gen Digital (GEN) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Read MoreHide Full Article

Gen Digital (GEN - Free Report) reported $975 million in revenue for the quarter ended September 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 2.1%. EPS of $0.54 for the same period compares to $0.47 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.67% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $968.54 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.54, the company has not delivered EPS surprise.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Gen Digital performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Direct customer count: 39.7 million compared to the 39.39 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Direct average revenue per user (ARPU): $7.26 compared to the $7.25 average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Net Revenues- Cyber Safety Revenue- Partner revenues: $102 million versus $100.88 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +7.4% change.
  • Net Revenues- Cyber Safety Revenue- Direct customer revenues: $860 million versus $863.87 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +2.8% change.
View all Key Company Metrics for Gen Digital here>>>

Shares of Gen Digital have returned -0.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Gen Digital Inc. (GEN) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise