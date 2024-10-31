Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Ventas (VTR) Q3 Earnings

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended September 2024, Ventas (VTR - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.24 billion, up 7.5% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.80, compared to -$0.17 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +2.30% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.21 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.80, the company has not delivered EPS surprise.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Ventas performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Rental income- Triple-net leased: $155.35 million versus $149.95 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -2.8% change.
  • Revenues- Rental income- Outpatient medical & research portfolio: $220.96 million compared to the $218.63 million average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Revenues- Rental income: $376.31 million compared to the $368.58 million average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Revenues- Resident fees and services: $845.53 million compared to the $830.66 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +12.1% year over year.
  • Revenues- Third party capital management revenues: $4.39 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $4.57 million.
  • Revenues- Income from loans and investments: $1.88 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.48 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +55.7%.
  • Revenues- Interest and other income: $8.20 million versus $4.48 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +197.9% change.
  • Net Earnings Per Share (Diluted): $0.05 versus -$0.02 estimated by five analysts on average.
View all Key Company Metrics for Ventas here>>>

Shares of Ventas have returned +3.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Ventas, Inc. (VTR) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise