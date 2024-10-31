LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (
Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About LPL Financial (LPLA) Q3 Earnings
LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (LPLA - Free Report) reported $3.11 billion in revenue for the quarter ended September 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 23.2%. EPS of $4.16 for the same period compares to $3.74 a year ago.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.01 billion, representing a surprise of +3.40%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +12.74%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $3.69.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how LPL Financial performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
View all Key Company Metrics for LPL Financial here>>>
- Number of advisors: 23,686 compared to the 25,029 average estimate based on four analysts.
- Total Advisory and Brokerage Assets - Advisory Assets: $892 billion versus $877.03 billion estimated by four analysts on average.
- Total Advisory and Brokerage Assets - Brokerage Assets: $700.1 billion versus $712.08 billion estimated by four analysts on average.
- Total Advisory and Brokerage Assets: $1,592.1 billion versus $1,589.11 billion estimated by four analysts on average.
- Revenue- Advisory: $1.38 billion compared to the $1.35 billion average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +27.4% year over year.
- Revenue- Commission: $806.53 million compared to the $798.35 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +25.3% year over year.
- Revenue- Service and fee: $145.73 million compared to the $145.61 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +7.4% year over year.
- Revenue- Transaction: $58.55 million compared to the $59.13 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +16.6% year over year.
- Revenue- Asset-based fees: $626.19 million versus $629.73 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +7% change.
- Revenue- Asset-based - Client cash: $353.86 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $355.51 million.
- Revenue- Asset-based - Other asset-based: $272.34 million compared to the $270.52 million average estimate based on three analysts.
- Revenue- Commission- Sales-based: $429.13 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $432.27 million.
Shares of LPL Financial have returned +15.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.