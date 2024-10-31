Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Invitation Home (INVH) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Invitation Home (INVH - Free Report) reported $660.32 million in revenue for the quarter ended September 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 6.9%. EPS of $0.47 for the same period compares to $0.21 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $659.53 million, representing a surprise of +0.12%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +2.17%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.46.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Invitation Home performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Management Fee Revenues: $18.98 million compared to the $16.74 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +457.6% year over year.
  • Revenues- Rental revenues: $575.46 million versus $643.98 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +3.6% change.
  • Net Earnings Per Share (Diluted): $0.15 versus $0.18 estimated by five analysts on average.
Shares of Invitation Home have returned -4.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

