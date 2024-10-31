Compared to Estimates, KLA (KLAC) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Back to top

For the quarter ended September 2024, KLA (KLAC - Free Report) reported revenue of $2.84 billion, up 18.6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $7.33, compared to $5.74 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.76 billion, representing a surprise of +3.11%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +4.27%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $7.03.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how KLA performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Product: $2.20 billion versus $2.09 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +19.6% change.
  • Revenues- Service: $644.15 million versus $665.63 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +15% change.
  • Revenues- PCB, Display and Component Inspection: $137.98 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $156.61 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +1.4%.
  • Revenues- Specialty Semiconductor Process: $128.33 million versus $150.48 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +1.3% change.
  • Revenues- Semiconductor Process Control: $2.58 billion compared to the $2.45 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +20.6% year over year.
Shares of KLA have returned -7.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

