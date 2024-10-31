C.H. Robinson Worldwide (
C.H. Robinson (CHRW) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say
C.H. Robinson Worldwide (CHRW - Free Report) reported $4.64 billion in revenue for the quarter ended September 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 7%. EPS of $1.28 for the same period compares to $0.84 a year ago.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.5 billion, representing a surprise of +3.16%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +14.29%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.12.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how C.H. Robinson performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
- Average employee headcount: 14,085 versus the four-analyst average estimate of 14,310.
- Total Revenue- NAST: $2.93 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $3.02 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -4.9%.
- Total Revenue- All Other and Corporate: $568.83 million versus $551.04 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +6.3% change.
- Total Revenue- Global Forwarding: $1.14 billion compared to the $896.14 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +58.7% year over year.
- Adjusted Gross Profit- Global Forwarding: $234.64 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $181.83 million.
- Adjusted Gross Profit- NAST: $420.66 million compared to the $411.13 million average estimate based on five analysts.
- Adjusted Gross Profit- All Other & Corporate- Robinson Fresh: $36.71 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $33.75 million.
- Adjusted Gross Profit- All Other and Corporate: $79.95 million compared to the $81.62 million average estimate based on four analysts.
- Adjusted Gross Profit- All Other & Corporate- Other surface transportation: $15.30 million versus $17.91 million estimated by three analysts on average.
- Adjusted Gross Profit- All Other & Corporate- Managed services: $27.95 million versus $30.29 million estimated by three analysts on average.
- Adjusted Gross Profit- Global Forwarding- Air: $33.10 million compared to the $28.14 million average estimate based on two analysts.
- Adjusted Gross Profit- Global Forwarding- Customs: $28.30 million compared to the $25.46 million average estimate based on two analysts.
Shares of C.H. Robinson have returned -1.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.