Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Compared to Estimates, eBay (EBAY) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended September 2024, eBay (EBAY - Free Report) reported revenue of $2.58 billion, up 3% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.19, compared to $1.03 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.09% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.55 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.18, the EPS surprise was +0.85%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how eBay performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Gross merchandise volume (GMV): $18.31 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $18.14 billion.
  • Gross merchandise volume - International: $9.57 billion versus $9.33 billion estimated by five analysts on average.
  • Gross merchandise volume - US: $8.74 billion versus $8.72 billion estimated by five analysts on average.
  • Active Buyers: 133 million compared to the 132.36 million average estimate based on five analysts.
View all Key Company Metrics for eBay here>>>

Shares of eBay have returned -4.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


eBay Inc. (EBAY) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise