Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Confluent (CFLT) Q3 Earnings

For the quarter ended September 2024, Confluent (CFLT - Free Report) reported revenue of $250.2 million, up 25% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.10, compared to $0.02 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +2.55% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $243.98 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.05, the EPS surprise was +100.00%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Confluent performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Remaining performance obligations (RPO): $883 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $938.90 million.
  • Revenue- Subscription: $239.85 million versus $233.43 million estimated by eight analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +26.7% change.
  • Revenue- Services: $10.35 million compared to the $10.96 million average estimate based on eight analysts. The reported number represents a change of -5.2% year over year.
  • Revenue- Confluent Cloud: $129.77 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $125.26 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +41.7%.
  • Revenues-Confluent Platform- License: $24.97 million versus $22.29 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Revenues-Confluent Platform- PCS: $85.11 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $85.91 million.
Shares of Confluent have returned +21.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

