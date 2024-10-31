For the quarter ended September 2024, Teladoc (
Average Revenue Per U.S. Integrated Care Member: $1.36 versus the five-analyst average estimate of $1.35. U.S. Integrated Care Members: 93.9 million versus 92.85 million estimated by five analysts on average. BetterHelp Paying Users: 0.4 million compared to the 0.39 million average estimate based on five analysts. Chronic Care Program Enrollment: 1.18 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of 1.18 million. Revenues by Segment- Teladoc Health Integrated Care: $383.67 million versus $376.38 million estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +2.5% change. Revenues by Segment- BetterHelp: $256.84 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $251.28 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -10.1%. Revenues by Segment- BetterHelp- Other Wellness Services: $6.25 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $5.78 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +35.4%. Revenues by Segment- BetterHelp- Therapy Services: $250.59 million compared to the $246.39 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -10.9% year over year. Revenue by Type- Other: $85.23 million compared to the $82.72 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +9% year over year. Revenue by Type- Access fees: $555.28 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $543.79 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -4.6%. Adjusted EBITDA- BetterHelp: $15.22 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $20.82 million. Adjusted EBITDA- Teladoc Health Integrated Care: $68.04 million compared to the $57.37 million average estimate based on five analysts.
Teladoc (TDOC) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates
For the quarter ended September 2024, Teladoc (TDOC - Free Report) reported revenue of $640.51 million, down 3% over the same period last year. EPS came in at -$0.19, compared to -$0.35 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.59% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $630.5 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.29, the EPS surprise was +34.48%.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how Teladoc performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
- Average Revenue Per U.S. Integrated Care Member: $1.36 versus the five-analyst average estimate of $1.35.
- U.S. Integrated Care Members: 93.9 million versus 92.85 million estimated by five analysts on average.
- BetterHelp Paying Users: 0.4 million compared to the 0.39 million average estimate based on five analysts.
- Chronic Care Program Enrollment: 1.18 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of 1.18 million.
- Revenues by Segment- Teladoc Health Integrated Care: $383.67 million versus $376.38 million estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +2.5% change.
- Revenues by Segment- BetterHelp: $256.84 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $251.28 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -10.1%.
- Revenues by Segment- BetterHelp- Other Wellness Services: $6.25 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $5.78 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +35.4%.
- Revenues by Segment- BetterHelp- Therapy Services: $250.59 million compared to the $246.39 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -10.9% year over year.
- Revenue by Type- Other: $85.23 million compared to the $82.72 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +9% year over year.
- Revenue by Type- Access fees: $555.28 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $543.79 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -4.6%.
- Adjusted EBITDA- BetterHelp: $15.22 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $20.82 million.
- Adjusted EBITDA- Teladoc Health Integrated Care: $68.04 million compared to the $57.37 million average estimate based on five analysts.
Shares of Teladoc have returned +0.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.