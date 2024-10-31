Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Mister Car Wash (MCW) Q3 Earnings

Mister Car Wash (MCW - Free Report) reported $249.33 million in revenue for the quarter ended September 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 6.5%. EPS of $0.09 for the same period compares to $0.08 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $248.77 million, representing a surprise of +0.23%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +12.50%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.08.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Mister Car Wash performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Comparable store sales growth: 2.9% versus the six-analyst average estimate of 1.5%.
  • Ending location count: 501 versus 502 estimated by four analysts on average.
  • New Stores, Net (acquired & opened): 10 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 11.
Shares of Mister Car Wash have returned +0.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

