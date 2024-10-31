Back to top

National Storage (NSA) Q3 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

For the quarter ended September 2024, National Storage (NSA - Free Report) reported revenue of $193.62 million, down 11.7% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.62, compared to $0.26 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $191.39 million, representing a surprise of +1.17%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +3.33%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.60.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how National Storage performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Rental revenue: $174.47 million versus $173.89 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -13.6% change.
  • Revenue- Management fees and other revenue: $11.75 million compared to the $10.81 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +23% year over year.
  • Revenue- Other property-related revenue: $7.41 million compared to the $7.10 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -4.6% year over year.
  • Earnings (loss) per share - Diluted: $0.18 compared to the $0.14 average estimate based on three analysts.
Shares of National Storage have returned -10.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

